Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan box office collection: Ayushmann's film may earn Rs 10 cr on Day 1

The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer comedy film Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan has hit silver screen today and could make around Rs 10 crore on Day 1. A major reason for its high box office numbers is believed to be three-day long weekend due to Maha Shivratri.

My opening day box office expectations from upcoming Friday releases- #Bhoot Friday- 4-5 cr nett#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan -

Friday - 7.5-9 cr nett. Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 19, 2020

According to Box Office India, the film could also be Ayushmann Khurrana's first movie to open in double digits. Its light hearted treatment of a sensitive subject like gay marriage could also work in its favour.

T-Series posted the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan on its official YouTube channel on January 20 and it has garnered 51 million views so far.

The T-Series backed Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan stars actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kota Factory-fame Jeetendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Manurishi Chadha, Sunita Rajwar, Neeraj Singh and Pankhuri Awasthy in pivotal roles.

This is the second time Ayushmann Khurrana is working with Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao after Badhaai Ho in 2018. In this film, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen portraying the character of Kartik Singh and Jeetendra or Jitu will be seen in the character of Aman Tripathi.

Also read: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Prediction: Ayushmann's film all set to rake in moolah

Also read: Bhoot Part 1 The Haunted Ship box office prediction: Vicky Kaushal film to start slow