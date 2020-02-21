Bhoot Part 1 The Haunted Ship box office prediction: Vicky Kaushal film to start slow

Vicky Kaushal's much awaited horror film Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship has made it to the theatres today. The film is likely to rake in Rs 5 crore on its opening day. It is being widely reported that the film could benefit because of Mahashivratri being a holiday in many states.

My opening day box office expectations from upcoming Friday releases- #Bhoot Friday- â¹ 4-5 cr nett#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan - Friday - â¹ 7.5-9 cr nett. - Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 19, 2020

The Dharma Productions backed horror film Bhoot has been allocated good number of screens across India, according to the film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel. He also said that "film should open well at the box office" as the audiences have been waiting for something new and different from Bollywood in the horror genre.

#BhootThehauntedShip has been allotted good number of screens across India . More concentration on mass belts provided horror genre is loved by the gallery audience. Film should open well at the Box Office. #Bhoot - Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 19, 2020

Vicky Kaushal Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship has made it to the theatres with the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan. It will be interesting to see how both these films fare against each other at the ticket window.

According to the film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel, the Dharma Productions bankrolled horror film is a "genuine, no nonsense horror film with some great scare moments." Kadel also complimented Vicky Kaushal for a "powerful performance".

#Bhoot - Genuine no nonsense horror film with some great scare moments. First half is excellent, second half is average but picks up well towards the end . Vicky Kaushal delivers a powerful performance. BG score & visuals are top notch. Recommend. Rating- â­ï¸â­ï¸â­ï¸ #BhootReview - Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 20, 2020

Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship is based on a real life incident that took place in Mumbai. The film tells the story of a couple stranded on an abandoned ship on a beach. The latest Vicky Kaushal film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana and Siddhant Kapoor in pivotal roles.

