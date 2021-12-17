Spider-Man: No Way Home box office: Tom Holland-starrer to break the COVID jinx

Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home has hit the screens globally and is likely to bring theatres back to life. In India, the much-awaited superhero action film has been released in 3,264 screens in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that this number is higher than Hollywood blockbusters like Avengers Infinity War (2018) and Avengers Endgame (2019). Avengers Infinity War got over 2,000 screens while Avengers Endgame got 2,845 screens.

The craze for the latest Spiderman movie is such that 4 am shows were booked in Mumbai and 5 am shows were booked in Thane on the release date. Adarsh tweeted, “4 AM shows of ‘Spider Man’ in Mumbai, 5 AM in Thane…. Get ready to be surprised…. Spider-Man: No Way Home shows being as early as 4.15 Am in Mumbai and 5 AM in Thane on Thursday… Yes, you read it right… Kya baat, kya baat, kya baat!”

4 AM SHOWS OF 'SPIDER-MAN' IN MUMBAI, 5 AM IN THANE... Get ready to be surprised... #SpiderMan: #NoWayHome shows begin as early as 4.15 am in #Mumbai and 5 am in #Thane on Thursday... Yes, you read it right... Kya baat, kya baat, kya baat! #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/O5pqoTBAti — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 14, 2021

Meanwhile, PVR Director’s Cut in Delhi’s Ambience Mall has raised the price of the 7pm and four other shows of the Marvel-backed action flick. While the PVR Director’s Cut’s 7pm show cost Rs 2,200 for the Platinum Superior Section on December 16, four other shows in the same theatre were priced at Rs 2,100.

Theatres in Mumbai like PVR Icon Luxe (Andheri) and INOX: Insignia at Atria Mall (Worli) have also hiked the prices to around Rs 1,800. While PVR Icon Luxe is charging Rs 1,750 for its 3D DBox Luxe Section, INOX: Insignia at Atria Mall is charging Rs 1,870. Several theatres in Mumbai and Delhi have crossed the Rs 1,000-mark for Spider-Man tickets.

Film and trade analyst Sumit Kadel has said that the Marvel action film likely hit Rs 33-35 crore in collections on the first day. “Spider-Man CREATES HISTORY on its opening day in India… As early estimates suggest it has minted Rs 33-35 crore nett on day-1,” Kadel tweeted.

#SpiderMan CREATES HISTORY on its opening day in India.. As per early estimates suggest it has minted ₹ 33-35 cr nett on day-1. #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/bjVOcRRVWe — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Taran Adarsh gave the film a 4-star rating and wrote a one-word review “MARVEL-OUS”. He further added the film had “ ‘THRICE’ the fun… ‘THRICE’ the entertainment…”. He noted the film will set new benchmarks at the box office.

The Marvel-backed film, directed by Jon Watts, stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/ Spider-Man, Zendaya as Michelle “MJ” Jones-Watson, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Jon Favreau as Harold “Happy Hogan”. It also stars actors like Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori and Marisa Tomei in other pivotal roles.

