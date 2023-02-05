SRK's Pathaan beats Aamir Khan's Dangal to become Bollywood's biggest blockbuster; rakes in Rs 730 cr worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan continues to create history at the box office, 10 days after it was released worldwide. In the latest development, the film has gone past Aamir Khan's Dangal to emerge as the biggest-grossing Hindi film in India.

The Siddharth Anand directorial has so far managed to collect Rs 729 crore worldwide. A fresh poster by Yash Raj Films on Saturday revealed the latest collection of the film worldwide.

According to the poster, Pathaan has collected $88.92 million worldwide, which is approximately Rs 730 crore. In India, it has collected Rs 453 crore (gross), and overseas Rs 276 crore (gross).

"#Pathaan early estimates for 2nd Saturday All-India Nett is ₹ 22 Crs.. Crossing #Dangal to become All-time No.1 Straight Hindi movie in India..," trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, and Manish Wadhwa in lead roles. The film was released worldwide on January 25, 2023.

Pathaan is the fourth installment of the Yash Raj Films (YRF) spy universe which comprises films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War. In the film, SRK plays the role of a RAW agent who teams up with Deepika Padukone, an ISI agent, to tackle the anti-hero Jim’s terror plot, played by John Abraham.

Ever since its release, the film has been smashing all records at the box office. Pathaan is the fastest Hindi film to enter the Rs 250 crore club. The film collected approximately Rs 280 crore in 5 days domestically, which is the fastest for any Hindi film.

The most notable record broken by Pathaan at the North American box office is that it had the highest opening day take for a Hindi-language production on January 25, as per Variety. The action-espionage thriller had the best per-theatre average of any recently-released film, grossing an estimated $1.86 million on its opening day in 694 sites across North America

Overjoyed at the epic success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan thanked audiences for bringing life back to cinemas at the press conference of Pathaan. Khan, also known as the Baadshah of Bollywood, said that the aim of a film is to spread love, kindness, and brotherhood while adding “none of it is to hurt anybody’s sentiment”.

