SS Rajamouli's RRR crosses Rs 1000-crore mark, makers share special poster

Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR has set the box office on fire, breaking records left and right. SS Rajamouli's RRR has now achieved another massive milestone at the box office. The film's lifetime worldwide box office collection has now crossed Rs 1,000 crore.

RRR has become the third film in the history of Indian cinema to cross the Rs 1,000-crore mark at the worldwide box office. It is also the third highest-grossing Indian film ever. Only 'Dangal' and 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' with lifetime grosses of Rs 2,024 crore and Rs 1,810 crore, respectively, now stand ahead of RRR.

Director Rajamouli's epic was released in theatres on March 25 after facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The epic period action drama film also stars Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key roles. RRR has received positive responses from audiences and critics alike.

RRR crosses the Rs 1,000 crore mark

In its third week of release, RRR has managed to the Rs 1,000-crore mark. The makers of the film have released a special poster to celebrate this achievement.

"1000 crore is a dream run for a film from India. We made our best for you, and you in return showered us with your priceless love," wrote RRR's official Twitter handle. The makers thanked Jr NTR and Ram Charan fans and audiences across the world.

In the special poster, Jr NTR and Ram Charan are standing on a bunch of broken cannons. "1000 cr" is plastered on the background of the poster.

1000 crore is a dream run for a film from India. We made our best for you, and you in return showered us with your priceless love.



Thank you Bheem @tarak9999 fans, Ramaraju @AlwaysRamCharan fans and audience across the world. #1000CroreRRR ❤️



An @ssrajamouli film. @DVVMovies pic.twitter.com/V3nnAGdf2e — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) April 10, 2022

About RRR

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of real-life freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In the film, Ram Charan portrays the role of Raju, while Jr NTR plays Bheem.

The film is reported to be one of the most expensive films made in India with a budget of over Rs 450 crore. It has been produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris are also seen in pivotal roles in the movie.

Also read: 'RRR' success: Telugu star Ram Charan thanks UK fans for support, love