Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 5: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor's film to cross Rs 50 crore mark today

Street Dancer 3D box office collection: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer film Street Dancer 3D remains steady at the box office. As per estimates, the film is just an inch away from the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. The dance-flick collected roughly Rs 49.5 crore in the first five days.

Street Dancer 3D, which hit the screens on January 24, had done a box office business of Rs 10.26 crore on its Day 1. On Saturday (Day 2) and Sunday (Day 3), its collections surged to Rs 13.21 crore and Rs 17.76 crore, respectively. On Monday (Day 4), however, the film witnessed a 55 per cent decline, and grossed merely Rs 4.65. On Tuesday (Day 5), its collection remained muted, with an estimated earning of Rs 4 crore. The film is banking on the success of the two previous films, which were also dance-based flicks -- ABCD and ABCD 2. However, Street Dancer 3D is far behind 2015-released ABCD 2, according to film analyst Taran Adarsh. ABCD 2 amassed Rs 46.35 crore in its first-three days and its lifetime collection was recorded Rs 105.74 crore

The Remo D' Souza directorial, has received mixed response at the box office. Its box office collections has been severely hit by Ajay Devgn's period drama film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The period drama film has minted Rs 228 crore in 18 days, becoming the first big hit of the year. Tanhaji has edged past all the January-released films of this year, be it Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, Sonnalli Seygall's Jai Mummy Di, and the newly released Street Dancer 3D as well as Kangana Ranaut's Panga. Worldwide, Tanhaji has grossed Rs 305.09 crore.

However, Street Dancer 3D has performed better than Kangana Ranaut's Panga, which also released on the same date. Panga has almost crashed at the box office. Its shows have also been cancelled in several parts of the country due to poor footfall. So far, Panga has minted around Rs 17 crore.

