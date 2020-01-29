Panga Box Office Collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut's film crashes; earns around Rs 18 crore

Panga box office collection: Kangana Ranaut's latest film Panga has crashed at the box office. The film has minted roughly Rs 18 crore in its first-five days of release. Several shows of Panga were cancelled on Tuesday (day 5) due to poor footfall, according to film analyst Sumit Kadel. Panga released on January 24 in over 1,400 screens, alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D, .

Panga, on its first day accumulated Rs 2.70 crore. On its second and third day, the film saw a slight improvement and minted Rs 5.61 crore and Rs 6.60 crore respectively. However, on Monday (day 4), its collection dipped to Rs 1.65 crore. On Tuesday (Day 5), the film saw no dip, its collections stood at Rs 1.65 crore. With this, Panga recorded a net domestic collection of Rs 18.21 crore, till now, according to film analyst Taran Adarsh.





Panga is a sport drama that revolves around Jaya Nigam, a former kabaddi player who aims to recreate her glory days. Jassie Gill plays the role of Kangana's husband and veteran actress Neena Gupta is seen playing the role of Kangana's mother.

Meanwhile, Panga's competitor, street Dancer 3D has performed better than Panga. Street Dancer 3D is an inch closer to touch Rs 50 crore milestone. The dance flick has raked in Rs 45.888 crore in its initial four days. Box office collections of Street Dancer 3D saw a 55 per cent decline on its fourth day (Monday).

In the box office battle in January 2020, the only film which has emerged as winner is Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film is ruling at the box office for last 20 days. Tanhaji has earned over Rs 230 crore in India alone. Worldwide, the film has grossed Rs 305.09 crore.

