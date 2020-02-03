Street Dancer 3D box office: Varun Dhawan-starrer film earns Rs 62.18 crore

The Varun Dhawan Shraddha Kapoor-starrer dance film Street Dancer 3D has earned a total of Rs 62.18 crore so far. The Remo D'Souza film earned Rs 58.78 crore till Friday. On Saturday, the film made Rs 3.40 crore.

#StreetDancer3D witnesses an upward trend on [second] Sat... [Week 2] Fri 2.01 cr, Sat 3.40 cr. Total: 62.18 cr. #India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2020

The collections of the Remo D'Souza directed dance film were affected due to the continuing stride of the Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is inching closer to the Rs 250-crore mark and has left behind blockbusters of 2019 such as Kabir Singh and Uri far behind both in terms of box office collections and footfalls.

Street Dancer stars Nora Fatehi, Prabhudeva, Dharmesh Yelande, Punit J Pathak and Sushant Pujari in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by T-Series, this film is based on the issue of illegal immigrants in the UK.

Street Dancer 3D and Panga released on January 24. Panga has bombed at the box office. Street Dancer 3D clashed with the Saif Ali Khan Alaya F-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman and Himesh Reshammiya's Happy, Hardy and Heer on January 31.

The Saif Ali Khan film was leaked online just a day after its release by the online piracy group, Tamilrockers. This group has also reportedly leaked HD prints of movies such as Tanhaji, Chhapaak, Dabanng 3, Pati, Patni aur Who, Terminator: Dark Fate, Bharat, Article 15 days after its release.

