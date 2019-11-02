Sunny Singh starrer Ujda Chaman full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Comedy-drama Ujda Chaman has become the recent target of piracy by Tamilrockers, a leading torrent website for downloading movies. The Sunny Singh-starrer film, that released yesterday has reportedly been leaked online on piracy group Tamilrockers' web front.

This huge blow to the film comes amid weak box-office opening figures. As per the latest report on Boxofficeindia.com, the film has opened to low occupancy of around 5-10% response with a near 1000 screen release.

Where the performances by the lead actors are satisfactory, the movie plot, however, has failed to create enough enthusiasm for the audience. Besides that, the movie is facing stiff competition from Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 4', which has earned nearly Rs 144 crore in its first week.

The film was already under the limelight of controversy with the plot similarity with Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala, due to which it was later shifted to an earlier release. With the movie now being released online by the notorious website, it is yet to be seen how this affects the box office collection and dent its earnings for the makers.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film script revolves around Chaman, a prematurely balding guy who is a Hindi lecturer at Delhi University. The comedy-drama movie portrays his troubles to find a suitable bride before he turns 31due to premature baldness.

