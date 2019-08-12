Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 31: Hrithik Roshan's film earns Rs 144 crore in a month

Super 30 Box Office Collection: Despite completing a month at the box office, Hrithik Roshan's film Super 30 is running steady. The film has earned Rs 144. 73 crore in the domestic market so far and Rs 203.28 crore worldwide.

A glimpse at Super 30 collections

Opening Day Collection: Rs 11.83 crroe

Opening weekend collection: Rs 50.76 crore

Week 1: Rs 75.85 crore

Week 2: Rs 37.86 crore

Week 3: Rs 17.94 crore

Week 4: Rs 9.59 crore

(source: Bollywood Hungama)

Mumbai (Rs 43.90 crore), Delhi-UP circuit (Rs 29.29 crore), West Bengal (Rs 8.43 crore) and Mysore (Rs 8.53 crore) are the major contributors to Super 30's box office collections. Additionally, Super 30 was declared tax-free by several state governments --Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajashan, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat--owing to film's inspirational storyline.

Super 30 is based on the life of award-winning academician Anand Kumar. The name of the movie comes from the widely circulated reports that out of the 30 students Kumar prepares for the IIT-JEE entrance, all or almost all of the 30 students successfully crack the engineering entrance examinations. In the film Hrithik Roshan essays the role of Anand Kumar and Mrunal Thakur plays role of his wife. In the film, Pankaj Tripathi and Virendra Saxena will also be seen in a significant roles.

