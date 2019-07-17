Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan's film wins audience's hearts

Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 5: After a two-year gap, Hrithik Roshan is back with a bang. His latest film Super 30 has managed to draw the audience in theatres, steadily. Super 30, based on the life of Bihar-based academician Anand Kumar, is doing good business in not just the domestic box office market but in the overseas market as well.

Super 30 hit the screen on July 12 and so far, the film has logged Rs 57.50 crore of box office collection in India. The film on its first Monday raked in nearly Rs 7 crore- this is the 8th highest first Monday's collection in 2019-the top spot is bagged by Kabir Singh (Rs 17.5 crore). Additionally, the film has minted Rs 17.75 crore in the international market.

Super 30 narrates the story of Anand Kumar who runs a successful coaching institute- the renowned "Super 30" group wherein talented youths from unprivileged backgrounds are provided free coachings for the coveted IIT-entrance examination. The film was declared tax free in Bihar on Tuesday. The decision was taken by the state's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi in view of the strong social message it carries.

Super-30 has a talented line-up of supporting actors. Television actress Mrunal Thakur made her debut in films with 'Super 30' where she is playing the role of Hrithik Roshan's wife. Apart from Thakur and Roshan, Pankaj Tripathi will be seen as Anand Kumar's rival and Virendra Saxena as Anand Kumar's father.

The film is directed by Queen-famed Vikas Bahl and produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.

Also read: Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan's film rakes in Rs 57 crore in 4 days; made tax-free in Bihar

Also read: Super 30 vs Kabir Singh Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan gives tough fight to Shahid Kapoor's film