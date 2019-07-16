Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan's film rakes in Rs 57 crore in 4 days; made tax-free in Bihar

Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan lates film Super 30 has seen an impressive transition from descent to excellent at the box office. Released on July 12, the film is giving a tough fight to Shahid Kapoor's superhit film Kabir Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 in terms of box office collection. The film has received mixed reviews from the critics but the inspirational storyline, which is based on the life of Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar, coupled with Hrithik Roshan's popularity, has given Super 30's box office collection a good start.

The actor was last seen in Kaabil, which was released in 2017. Super 30 is gaining ground across multiplexes in both Tier-2 and metro cities. Its first weekend earning crossed Rs 50 crore while the film raked in Rs 7 crore on Monday.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30's collection has also been affected due to heavy rainfall in several parts of the country, including Bihar. The Bihar government has already announced that Hrithik Roshan-starrer will run tax-free in the state from today. Apart from its decent domestic earning, Super 30 has done exceptionally well overseas. Film trade analysts Taran Adarsh said the film had collected Rs 15.39 crore in its opening weekend globally.

In the movie, Hrithik appears wearing a dark tan and a rugged beard and speaks in typical Bihari accent in order to resemble Kumar. Kumar runs a coaching institute "Super 30" in Bihar wherein talented youths from unprivileged backgrounds are provided free coaching for the coveted IIT examination. The charitable venture claims to have churned out hundreds of successful IIT aspirants since it was established nearly two decades ago. Super 30 also features Mrunal Thakur, who will be playing Hrithik's wife in the movie. Other prominent actors in the film include veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi as Anand Kumar's rival and Pankaj Saxena as Anand Kumar's father.

