Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 8: Few takers for Hrithik Roshan movie in overseas markets

Super 30 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan's latest offering, Super 30, based on the life of award-winning mathematician Anand Kumar is losing steam at the cash counters in the overseas markets. Super 30's box office collection witnessed a slow beginning, which is likely to have impacted its longevity in the domestic market. Super 30's earnings in the overseas markets have been dull at best. The film has made Rs 22.47 crore in one week in the international markets.

In the domestic market, the film has witnessed a good grasp over the weekdays. On its first weekend, Super 30's box office collection saw a marked surge than its opening day. The opening collection of Super 30 clocked at Rs 11.83 crore, was below par keeping in mind that it is a Hrithik Roshan movie. The movie had made Rs 75.85 crore in India till Thursday.

#Super30 is struggling in international markets... #Overseas day-wise data... Day 1: $ 902k Day 2: $ 795k Day 3: $ 549k Day 4: $ 251k Day 5: $ 355k Day 6: $ 222k Day 7: $ 187k Total: $ 3.261 million [ 22.47 cr] - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 20, 2019

Super 30 has performed the best in the Southern region with Nizam/Andhra and Mysore taking the lead and surpassing the first-week collections of movies like Total Dhamaal and Kesari.

Things will perhaps get grimmer for Hrithik Roshan's movie after Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer, Judgementall Hai Kya releases this Friday. While it remains to be seen if the latest movie will steal the thunder from Super 30, it is sure to distract the audiences from Anand Kumar's biopic and impact Super 30's box office collection.

Super 30 is also facing a big Hollywood release like The Lion King that has been released across India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Shah Rukh Khan has voiced Mufasa and son Aryan Khan has voices Simba in the Hindi language dub.

