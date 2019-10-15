Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 13: Chiranjeevi's film shines across overseas market

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy box office collection: Chiranjeevi's latest Telugu blockbuster Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is continuing its dream run at the international box office market. According to trade analyst Sumit Kadel, film Sye Raa Narasimha has minted NZ$20,609 (Rs 9.25 lakh) in New Zealand, A$408,183 (Rs 1.97 crore) in Australia and $2,528,683 in North America, till now. With this, the period drama has recorded an overall box office collection of Rs 240 crore.

Additionally, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's Telugu version has crossed Rs 100-crore mark at the souther India's box office market. However, the film's Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi versions have failed to attract audience. In Hindi markets, Sye Raa is facing a tough competition from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War and Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker. Film War ( Hindi version) has collected Rs 260 crore so far while Joker is close to earn Rs 50 crore in India. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's Hindi version has been able to earn around Rs 7 crore.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy tells the story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The film is bankrolled by Chiranjeevi's son and actor Ram Charan Teja under his home banner Konidela Production Company. The 170-minute long film features Nayanthara and Tamannaah, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi , Amitabh Bachchan and Jagapati Babu in significant roles. Made on a budget of Rs 200 crore, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy still has about 10 days to complete its full run in theatres.

