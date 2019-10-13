Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 11: Chiranjeevi's film inches towards Rs 250 crore

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, superstar Chiranjeevi's latest offering is continuing its steady run at the box office. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's box office collections are closing in on the Rs 250 crore mark worldwide. While the pace has slowed down, the film is holding strong.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's box office collection on Saturday stood at Rs 3 crore, as per early estimates. The film had made approximately Rs 226 crore in ten days. With the latest collection reports, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is nearing Rs 230 crore worldwide.

In India, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is facing tough competition from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's movie War that has performed exceptionally well at the box office. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's Hindi version, hence, failed to take off. Moreover, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar's The Sky is Pink released this Friday, which means that the Hindi version of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has no hope of resuscitating.

However, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is the fourth South Indian movie this year to have made more than Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office. The previous movies to have made Rs 200 crore are Petta, Viswasam and Saaho.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy revolves around the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, an 18th century feudal lord from Andhra Pradesh, known for his revolt against the British rule in 1846.

Produced by Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapati Babu in significant roles.

