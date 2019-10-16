Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 14: Chiranjeevi's film rakes in Rs 230 crore worldwide

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Box Office Collection: Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's film, after witnessing tremendous footfall for two weeks, has started to run out of steam at the box office. Helmed by Surendra Reddy, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy earned nearly Rs 1.2 crore at Andhra Pradesh/Telangana box offices on October 14, taking its total collection to Rs 91 crore. Total collection of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has already crossed Rs Rs 230 crore.

Released in 4 versions -- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi -- Sye Raa's Hindi version couldn't perform as per expectations; Chiranjeevi's film also fizzled out in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. Film analysts say Sye Raa failed to attract audience for its Hindi version due to the overwhelming success of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer film War. The Siddarth Anand directorial has become 2019's biggest blockbuster with net box office collection of over Rs 270 crore; both War and Sye Raa hit the screens on October 2.

Sye Raa Narasimhan Reddy is a historical epic film inspired by the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who revolted against the atrocities of East India Company in 1847, which was 10 years before the Sepoy Mutiny. Sye Raa has an ensemble cast of Chiranjeevi as Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy; Nayanthara as Siddhamma, Narasimha Reddy's first wife; Tamannaah as Lakshmi, Narasimha Reddy's lover; Jagapathi Babu as Veera Reddy, and Sudeep as Avuku Raju.

Priced at around Rs 230 crore, the film includes a crucial war sequence that was alone filmed at around Rs 45 crore. London-based stunt choreographers Greg Powell, Lee Whittaker and Ram-Laxman choreographed the action sequences. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will be seen next in ace director Koratala Siva's film. He might also team up with Sukumar for the Telugu remake of Mohanlal's Mollywood (Malayalam cinema) hit Lucifer.

