Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 14: Ajay Devgn's film set to hit double-century in India

Tanhaji Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khna's film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is set to cross the Rs 200-crore mark in India on its 15th day. So far, the film has minted Rs 198 crore (approx) in 14 days at the domestic box office market.

The period drama minted Rs 15.10 crore on its released day. The film's collections surged to Rs 61.93 crore in its first weekend. The film registered Rs 38.48 crore in second weekend (Sat-Sun). Week-wise, Tanhaji has minted Rs 118.91 crore in first week and Rs 29.98 crore in the second week.

Besides, the overall, including global, collection of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stands at Rs 250.78 crore. Released on January 10, Tanhaji has managed to woo the audience, especially in Maharashtra and Saurashtra region. In fact, the film's 50 per cent of the net domestic box office collection has come from the Mumbai circuit alone. In Mumbai alone, the film has become sixth-highest grosser. Baahubali: The Conclusion is the highest-grosser in Mumbai, with a lifetime collection of Rs 1.85 crore. The other films in the list are Dangal (1.04 crore), PK ( Rs 1.04 crore), Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 1.03 crore) and Sanju (Rs 1.01 crore).

Tanhaji has edged past all the recently released Hindi films like Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Sunny Singh's Jai Mummy Di. On Friday, January 24, Tanhaji will be locking horns against Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D and Kangana Ranaut's Panga. Both films have potential to challenge Tanahji. However, Tanhaji might gain some extra advantage over the other two, owning to Republic Day holiday.

Ajay's film is about the life of life of Tanaji Malusare, who was a military leader in Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army. He played an instrumental role in taking back the strategic hill fortress of Kondhana from the Mughal empire.

