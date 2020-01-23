Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn's film emerges as juggernaut in Mumbai

Tanhaji box office collection: Ajay Devgn's latest period drama film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has emerged as a juggernaut in Mumbai city as the film's 50 per cent of the net domestic box office collection has come from this city. Film Tanhaji has accumulated approximately Rs 88 crore alone in the financial capital of India in just 13 days. With this, the film has reportedly become eighth-highest Hindi film grosser in the city, according to Box Office India.

So far Bahubali: The Conclusion has recorded the highest box office collection in Mumbai with the recorded earning of Rs 1.85 crore, followed by Dangal (1.04 crore), PK ( Rs 1.04 crore), Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 1.03 crore), Sanju (Rs 1.01 crore), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 90.97 lakh) and Simbba (Rs 89.33 lakh). Tanhaji is a just a step away to surpass both Simbba and Bajrangi Bhaijaan to become the sixth-highest grosser in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, across India, Tanhaji has minted roughly Rs 190 crore. The film is soon going to become the first Bollywood movie of the year 2020 to touch Rs 200 crore milestone. And, worldwide, the film has grossed Rs 242.34 crore.

Helmed by, Om Raut, Tanhaji released on January 10. Since then, the film has edged past several big movies at the box office, including Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, Rajnikanth's Darbar, Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and Sunny Singh's Jai Mummy Di. This week, Tanhaji will be clashing with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Street Dancer'. It would be interesting to see, whether Tanhaji will remain a box office winner on its third week.

Produced by Ajay's ADF and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, film Tanhaji revolves around the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army. Tanhaji played an instrumental role in taking back the strategic hill fortress of Kondhana from the Mughal empire. The film also features Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

