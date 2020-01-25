Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 15: Devgn's film first Rs 200 crore blockbuster of decade

Tanhaji box office: Ajay Devgn's latest offering Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has created several records. For instance, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has become the first blockbuster of the decade. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's box office collection has also made sure that it is the first Bollywood movie to earn Rs 200 crore.

Tanhaji's box office collection remained quite high on the second week as well. The movie made around Rs 83 crore on its second week. On Thursday, the movie made Rs 7.02 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 197.45 crore. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's box office collection on Friday is estimated to be Rs 6 crore, taking the total earnings of the Ajay Devgn movie to Rs 203 crore.

Tanhaji's box office collection in the second week is just a little short of the second week collections of Sanju and Kabir Singh. Moreover, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's earnings on Week 2 are around Rs 30 crore better than Ajay Devgn's previous massive hit Golmaal Again that made Rs 46 crore.

Looking at the box office collection of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior it appears as if the movie is here to stay for a while, despite new competition. Tanhaji was released alongside Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak that could not prove itself at the box office despite unanimously favourable reviews. Tanhaji is now clashing with two new releases Kangana Ranaut's Panga and Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's box office collections come on the back of its Maharashtra earnings. While there was no competition since its release till the end of Week 2, there might be a drop in earnings due to the new Republic Day releases.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles along with Luke Kenny, Sharad Kelkar, Shashank Shende, Devdatta Nage and Neha Sharma.

