Thappad Box Office Collection Day 7: Taapsee Pannu film earns Rs 21.14 crore

Thappad box office: Taapsee Pannu-starrer social drama seems to have done decent business at the ticket window in its first week as the film has earned Rs 21.14 crore till Wednesday. On its day 6, the Anubhav Sinha directorial made Rs 2.01 crore. The social drama on domestic violence made Rs 2.21 crore on Tuesday and Rs 2.26 crore on Monday.

#Thappad Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 6.54 cr, Mon 2.26 cr, Tue 2.21 cr, Wed 2.01 cr. Total: 21.14 cr. #India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2020

Thappad is Taapsee Pannu's second project with the Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha. Before this, the director-actor duo worked together in the 2018 film Mulk. Thappad features Taapsee in the character of Amrita, an educated and upper-middle class woman who is forced to take charge of her relationship after getting slapped by her husband.

Thappad has received positive reviews from the critics so far. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh in one of his tweets said, "Anubhav Sinha film makes a strong statement yet again." He also went onto call this film Sinha's best work so far and appreciated Taapsee Pannu and debuatant Pavail Gulati's performances. Adarsh gave the social drama a rating of 4 stars.

This film is rivaled by the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer comedy on same-sex relationships, Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan at the box office currently. Ayushmann's film has made a total of Rs 57.99 crore so far. This Friday, the Taapsee Pannu film will face Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3. It would become difficult for Thappad to maintain its run at the box office, according to trade analysts.

Also read: Thappad Box Office Collection Day 6: Taapsee Pannu's film crosses Rs 20 crore mark

Also read: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 13: Ayushmann Khurrana's film earns Rs 57 crore