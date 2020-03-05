Thappad Box Office Collection Day 6: Taapsee Pannu's film crosses Rs 20 crore mark

Thappad box office collection: Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad's box office earnings have remained muted on its Day 6. The social-drama film has stayed similar to Day 5 earnings on Wednesday. The film has earned around Rs 2.2 crore on its Day 6. On Monday and Tuesday, Thappad accumulated Rs 2.26 crore and Rs 2.21 crore, respectively.

Helmed by Article 15-famed Anubhav Sinha, Thappad hit the screens on February 28. Sinha's directorial earned Rs 14.66 crore in the opening weekend. With this, Thappad has registered net box office collection of Rs 21 crore (approx) in total six days.

Thappad is Taapasee's second film with Sinha. Earlier, she acted in Sinha's 2018-released Mulk. Thappad features Taapsee as an educated, upper middle-class woman, Amrita, who is forced to take stock of her relationship after being slapped by her husband.

The film has received good response from the critics. The film is currently competing with Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan at the box office. Ayushmann's latest film has raked in Rs 57.25 crore crore, so far.

Coming Friday (March 6), Thappad will face Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 in the silverscreen. It would certainly become become difficult for Thappad to attract more footfalls to the theater, according to analysts.

