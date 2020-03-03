Thappad Box Office Collection Day 4: Taapsee Pannu's film makes Rs 14.66 crore

Thappad Box Office Today: Taapsee Pannu-starrer social drama seems to have fared well on its first weekend as the film made a total of Rs 14.66 crore. The film made Rs 3.07 crore on the release day (Friday); Rs 5.05 crore on Saturday; and Rs 6.54 crore on Sunday. Monday figures are not out yet.

#Thappad has decent weekend... #Delhi, #NCR, #Mumbai contribute, compensate for the non-performance beyond metros... Healthy growth on Day 3 is a plus... Important to put up respectable numbers on weekdays... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 6.54 cr. Total: 14.66 cr. #India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2020

Anubhav Sinha directorial on violence in marriages has recorded a decent footfall across Delhi-NCR and Mumbai circuits, experts say. They believe the film needs to maintain the stride on weekdays to be able to reach respectable numbers.

Thappad is the third women-centric film after Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak and Kangana Ranaut's sports drama Panga. Opening weekend business of all these three films showed decent earnings. Chhapaak minted a total of Rs 19.02 crore whereas Panga made Rs 14.91 crore on their opening weekend.

With Thappad, Taapsee is collaborating with Anubhav Sinha for the second time. The duo had earlier worked together in the 2018 film Mulk. The 2018 drama on extremism raked in Rs 8.16 on its opening weekend. Thappad focuses on violence in marriages and how it is normalised by the society.

The film features Taapsee in the role of Amrita, who is an educated and an upper middle-class woman. Debutant Pavail Gulati portrays the role of Taapsee's husband Vikram. The film also features actors such as Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi and Dia Mirza in significant roles.

