Thappad Box Office Collection Day 2: Taapsee Pannu's film off to a decent start

Thappad Box office collection: Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad has witnessed a spike in its box office earnings on Day 2. The social drama film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, minted Rs 3.07 crore on Day 1. However, on its Day 2, the film accumulated around Rs 4 crore, as per early estimates. Therefore, Thappad has registered Rs 7 crore (approx)of box office earning in two days

The Taapsee Pannu-starrer had witnessed a healthy footfall in Delhi-NCR, East Punjab, Gurugram and Faridabad, where the film collected over Rs 80 lakhs nett at the box office on Day 1.

According to analysts, Thappad needs to do well over the weekend to register decent earnings at the box office.

Thappad is the second-highest opener for a solo Taapsee film, after Sujoy Ghosh's 2019-release Badla. Film Badla had collected Rs 5.08 crore on its Day 1. Her other solo releases last year were Game Over and Saand Ki Aankh, which minted Rs 38 lakh and 48 lakh on their release days.

With Thappad, Taapsee has reunited with Sinha. The duo has worked together in Mulk (2018). Film Mulk amassed Rs 1.60 crore on Day 1 at the ticketing booths.

Before turning to political and socially relevant films, Sinha was known for helming romantic dramas like 'Tum Bin' franchise and big action spectacles, 'Ra.One', 'Dus' and 'Cash'.

Thappad is a film about domestic violence and how it is normalised in the society. Thappad features Taapsee as an educated, upper middle-class woman, Amrita, who is forced to take stock of her relationship after being slapped by her husband.

