The Accidental Prime Minister Box Office Collection Day 5: Anupam Kher's film struggles to catch up with Uri; all set for Tamil, Telugu release

Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna's The Accidental Prime Minister is all set to release in Tamil and Telugu languages on January 18.

The movie which was released on January 11 2019, has grossed Rs 13.90 crore at the domestic box office so far. It has grossed over $2,342 and $661 from Australian and New Zealand, respectively.

The Accidental Prime Minister will face competition from Ram Charan's Telugu movie, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Rajinikanth's Petta and also from Yash's KGF: Chapter 1, which was released on 21st December 2018.

Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike which released on the same day has surpassed The Accidental Prime Minister in terms of box office collections. It has earned over Rs 50 crore till date.

Debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte's film is also facing tough competition from Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's Simmba, which is still going strong on the box office. Simmba was released on 28th December 2018 and has earned over Rs 227.71 crore at the domestic box office.

The Accidental Prime Minister has been at the centre of allegations and controversies since its announcement. The reason behind most of these allegations is that it claims that Congress' former president Sonia Gandhi was interfering in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's duties and controlled the functioning of the Prime Minister's Office during Singh's tenure. However, all these accusations helped the movie to gain attention from moviegoers and prompted them towards the movie.

The movie is based on Sanjaya Baru's book. Baru was ex-media adviser of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during his occupancy at the PMO. While Anupam Kher is in the role of Manmohan Singh, Akshaye Khanna plays the role of Sanjaya Baru in the movie. The Accidental Prime Minister has received mixed reactions from critics.

Apart from Akshaye Khanna and Anupam Kher, the political-drama film stars Suzanne Bernert, Arjun Mathur and Aahana Kumra in the role of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi respectively. The movie was made under the banner of Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited and Rudra Production.

