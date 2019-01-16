Simmba Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan's film earns more than 2.0 at the Mumbai circle

Rohit Shetty's Simmba, featuring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, has been doing well at the box office since its release on 28th December 2018. In fact, the movie has surpassed the collections of Ranveer Singh's Padmaavat and is the second highest grosser after Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju at the Mumbai circle.

Rohit Shetty's Simmba, which has received positive feedback from both the audience and critics alike, has made Rs 83.25 crore at the Mumbai box office alone, reports BollywoodHumgama.com. Simmba has taken over the collections of Ranveer's previous release Padmaavat, which had grossed Rs 52 crore in the same region.

In fact, Simmba's earnings in Mumbai circle are higher than Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's 2.0, Salmaan Khan's Race 3, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2, Alia Bhatt's Raazi, and Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan. However, Simmba's collections are still behind Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, which had grossed over Rs 102 crore in Mumbai. However, Simmba's strong dominance at the box office suggests that there is a chance that it would surpass the collections of Sanju.

On the other hand, Simmba has replaced Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express to become Rohit Shetty's highest-earning movie at the domestic box office. The cop-action drama has managed to earn Rs 230 crore at the Indian box office and more than Rs 86 crore from the overseas market.

#Simmba continues to trend very well on weekdays... Will near â¹ 235 cr by end of Week 3... [Week 3] Fri 2.60 cr, Sat 4.51 cr, Sun 5.30 cr, Mon 2.87 cr, Tue 2.29 cr. Total: â¹ 230 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 16, 2019

Ranveer Singh's Simmba is also among the top ten biggest scoring Bollywood movies of all time and is Rohit Shetty's eighth consecutive film to touch Rs 100-crore mark at the box office.

Simmba narrates the life story of, Sangram 'Simmba' Bhalerao, a corrupt cop. Apart from Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh, Simmba features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar in cameo roles.

