The Kashmir Files box office collection Day 2: Anupam Kher's film mints Rs 8.50 crore

Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty-starrer The Kashmir Files has registered remarkable growth on its second day of release at the domestic box office. The film has more than doubled its Day 1 gross at the box office. The Kashmir Files managed to collect Rs 8.50 crore at the domestic box office on Saturday i.e. its second day of release.

The Kashmir Files was finally released in cinemas on March 11 after facing several legal battles, Despite being released on a limited number of screens, the film has managed to make a dent at the domestic box office. On its opening day, the film had minted Rs 3.55 crore at the domestic box office.

The Kashmir Files: Day 2 Gross

The Kashmir Files had registered a 139.44 per cent growth on its second day of release, according to box office analyst Taran Adarsh. He added that this is the highest ever growth for a film on Day 2 of its release since 2020. Adarsh further added that the film is unstoppable at the box office. So far, the film has managed to collect Rs 12.05 crore at the domestic box office.

#TheKashmirFiles is SENSATIONAL, biz more than doubles on Day 2… Registers 139.44% growth, HIGHEST EVER GROWTH [Day 2] *since 2020*... East, West, North, South, #BO is on … This film is UNSTOPPABLE… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr. Total: Rs 12.05 cr. #India biz... FANTASTIC!

About The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during the Kashmir Insurgency of the 1990s. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film has been produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

This film stars actors like Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Atul Srivastava, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles.

