'The Kashmir Files' box office Day 3: Anupam Kher-starrer registers 325% growth

Anupam Kher-starrer The Kashmir Files has set the box office on fire as it saw a 325.35 per cent growth in collections on Sunday. The film has raked in a total of Rs 27.15 crore at the box office so far.

The film, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s, has raked in Rs 15.10 crore on Sunday, Rs 8.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.55 crore on its opening day -- Friday, as per film trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh also noted that the film has seen terrific opening weekend business across metros, mass belt, multiplexes and single screens.

#TheKashmirFiles shows PHENOMENAL GROWTH… Grows 325.35% on Day 3 [vis-à-vis Day 1], NEW RECORD… Metros + mass belt, multiplexes + single screens, the *opening weekend biz* is TERRIFIC across the board... Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹ 27.15 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/FsKN36sDCp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 14, 2022

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel said in a tweet that the screen count of The Kashmir Files went up from initial 600 to 2,000 on Sunday given the audience response to the film. Kadel also noted that film is creating "rampage at the box office".

#TheKashmirFiles screens count has been increased to 2000 from initial count of 600.. Film is creating RAMPAGE AT THE BOX OFFICE TODAY ( SUNDAY ). Its day -3 collection would be in excess of ₹ 13 cr nett. BLOCKBUSTER LOADING.. @vivekagnihotri pic.twitter.com/y5M2j2FaqL — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 13, 2022

The film, which released on March 11 finally after many legal hassles, has managed to make a dent in the domestic box office despite being released on limited screens. The Kashmir Files covers the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s, resulting in their exodus from the Kashmir Valley.

The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Prakash Belawadi and Atul Srivastava in significant roles.

The Vivek Agnihotri-directorial has been bankrolled by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Agnihotri himself under the banners of ZeeStudios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

