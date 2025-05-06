'Thudarum' box office collection day 11: Mohanlal's film crosses ₹75 crore in India despite Monday blues

Mohanlal's latest film Thudarum has held its own at the domestic box office ever since its theatrical release. The film has performed exceptionally well at the ticket counters due to overwhelmingly positive reviews, especially for Mohanlal's performance as Shanmugam.

The film made ₹51.4 crore in its first week and went on to collect ₹5.4 crore on its second Friday, ₹6.2 crore on its second Saturday, ₹7.5 crore on its second Sunday, and around ₹5.15 crore on its second Monday.

With this, the film has crossed the ₹75 crore mark in India. Thudarum's India box office collection stands at ₹75.65 crore as of Monday, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. The film's Malayalam shows logged an overall occupancy of 54.31 per cent on Monday, with its night shows recording the highest occupancy at 68.90 per cent.

Thudarum has proven to be Mohanlal's second big hit in 2025 after the blockbuster film L2: Empuraan, making him the first actor in Malayalam cinema's history to achieve the feat. During its 21-day run at the Indian box office, L2: Empuraan made a total of ₹105.25 crore.

Within 10 days of its run, Mohanlal's latest film has topped Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life at the worldwide box office.

Thudarum has earned a total of ₹162.69 crore in terms of gross worldwide box office collections, whereas Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life raked in ₹160.08 crore during its lifetime run globally.

With this, Thudarum is the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film and is soon likely to cross 2018 at the worldwide box office.

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film focuses on Shanmugam, a taxi driver who loses his beloved Ambassador car, and there is a change in him as he searches for it. Besides Mohanlal, Thudarum stars Shobana, Prakash Varma, Binu Pappu, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Irshad in significant roles.

The film was released in theatres worldwide on April 25, days ahead of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 and Suriya's Retro.