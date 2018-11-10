Thugs of Hindostan Box Office collection Day 2: Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan movie falls sharply after a good opening day

After a splendid start at the box office, Thugs of Hindustan saw a massive drop in business on the second day. The latest offering from Yash Raj Films managed to bag only Rs 28 crore on Friday after raking in over Rs 50 crore on its opening day this Thursday. This means a 45 per cent drop on an all-India basis. This takes the overall box office collection of Thugs of Hindustan by Day 2 to Rs 78 crore.

While Rs 78 crore in two days can be marked as good business, a drop of 45 per cent is still huge. Experts, who were not impressed by the Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan period action film, had predicted that the movie will lose momentum once the initial hype around it dies down.

Most of the places have seen up to 50 per cent drop in second day collection of Thugs of Hindostan, said a report by Boxoffice India. Meanwhile, it has faltered only 30 per cent in Gujarat, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The report adds that the sharp decline in Thugs of Hindostan box office collection could be a post-Diwali incident.

Now with the weekend rolling in, Thugs of Hindostan will be hard-pressed to hold its own or face the risk of missing out on the opportunity created by the great first day collection.

Business analyst Taran Adarsh said in tweet: "And the DECLINE begins... #ThugsOfHindostan slips on Day 2, facing a fall during #Diwali holidays... Mass belt / single screens are holding better, but the cracks are already showing at plexes... Day 3 [Sat] and Day 4 [Sun] are extremely crucial..."

"#ThugsOfHindostan has to show a positive upturn on Day 3 [today], else its sustainability from Day 5 [Mon] onwards will be extremely doubtful... One thing is crystal clear: #TOH has NOT met the monumental expectations... The BO numbers are doing the talking now," Adarsh said in another tweet.

Thugs of Hindostan features a star-studded cast with Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in leading roles. The film has been written and directed by Dhoom 3 fame Vijay Krishna Acharya, and produced by Aditya Chopra.

On its opening day, the Thugs of Hindostan in Hindi earned Rs 50.75 crore, whereas other versions added another Rs 1.50 crore, taking the overall opening day box collection to Rs 52.75 crore.