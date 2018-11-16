Thugs of Hindostan Box Office Collection Day 8: Aamir Khan's movie fails to impress, helps Badhaai Ho

When Aamir Khan's Dangal released in 2016, it was all anyone would talk about. That's true for Thugs of Hindostan as well - but people are talking about it for all the wrong reasons. Unfortunately, Khan, who is known for his filmmaking prowess has given his first flop in a long time. While the movie did make Rs 50.75 crore on its opening day, the collections soon dipped sharply. The movie made Rs 28.25 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 22.75 crore on Saturday, Rs 17.25 crore on Sunday, Rs 5.50 crore on Monday, Rs 4.35 crore on Tuesday, Rs 3.50 crore on Wednesday and Rs 2.60 crore on Thursday, taking the total collection of the Hindi version to Rs 134.95 crore.

Thugs of Hindostan made another Rs 5.45 crore from the combined business of the Tamil and Telugu versions. The total collection of the movie in India stands at Rs 140.40 crore.

The exceptional opening day business of Thugs of Hindostan is the result of advance ticket sales and hiked pricing. The collections dipped after the movie found no takers following the terrible reviews and negative word-of-mouth.

Thugs of Hindostan's unfortunate fate has, however, helped Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho. In any other scenario, a small-budget movie like Badhaai Ho would have crashed following the release of a juggernaut like Thugs of Hindostan. But just like David and Goliath, Badhaai Ho emerged as the winner with superlative reviews and a box office collection of Rs 120.40 crore. Despite Thugs of Hindostan's takeover of most of the country's screens, Badhaai Ho is still running strong.

Things are only going to get worse for Thugs of Hindostan as movies like Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Bohemian Rhapsody, Pihu and Mohalla Assi release this Friday.

Thugs of Hindostan revolves around a band of thugs determined to take down the colonising British East India Company. To foil their rebellion, the British send a small-time crook from Awadh to infiltrate the ranks of the gang.

Thugs of Hindostan stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ronit Roy, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.