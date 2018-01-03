Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 12: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's movie inches towards Rs 300 crore

With Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's latest movie, Tiger Zinda Hai's blockbuster performance, things seem to be turning for the better for Bollywood. Tiger Zinda Hai has already become the highest grossing Bollywood movie of 2017 and it is only in its second week of running. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel of Kabir Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and the second in the Tiger series. Ek Tha Tiger, released in 2012 was also a blockbuster hit that collected around Rs 450 crore.

Keeping up with the tradition, Tiger Zinda Hain has made Rs 280.62 crore so far. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Tiger Zinda Hai made approximately Rs 7.83 crore on Tuesday.

First working day after a long holiday period [Christmas and New Year], yet #TigerZindaHai remains SUPER-STRONG on its second Tue... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr, Mon 18.04 cr, Tue 7.83 cr. Total: 280.62 cr. India biz. #TZH - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2018

In fact, it opened on a very strong note with Rs 34.10 crore. Tiger Zinda Hai also made Rs 45.53 crore on Sunday becoming the highest single day collection for any Salman Khan movie.

With Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan creates a record of having the maximum number of movies - 12 - in the Rs 100 crore club.

Considering the strong run of Tiger Zinda Hai, it is poised to soon topple Salman Khan's highest grossing movie, Bajrangi Bhaijaan that had an estimated India collection of Rs 320.34 crore and Sultan that had an estimated India collection of Rs 300.45 crore. If it crosses the Rs 300 mark, Tiger Zinda Hai will become the third Salman Khan movie to enter the Rs 300 crore club.

LIFETIME BIZ... Salman versus Salman...#BajrangiBhaijaan: 320.34 cr#Sultan: 300.45 cr#TigerZindaHai [still running]: 272.79 cr#TZH will be the third Salman movie to cross 300 cr mark.

NettBOC... India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2018

Tiger Zinda Hai has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences. While Katrina Kaif's fight sequences have garnered unanimous praises, Sajjad Delafrooz, who plays the bad guy named Abu Usman, has also been showered with praises.

Tiger Zinda Hai follows RAW agent Tiger and ISI agent Zoya trying to rescue 25 Indian nurses who have been abducted by a terrorist group in Iraq. The movie stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sajjad Delafrooz, Angad Bedi, Paresh Rawal and Girish Karnad.