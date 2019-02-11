Uri Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal's film is on a record-smashing spree; earns Rs 207 crore

Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike is performing well at the box-office even after a month of its release. The war-drama, which has managed to earn over Rs 207 crore so far, has managed to earn twice in its the fifth Saturday than what SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 collected in its fifth Saturday. Uri has managed to earn nearly Rs 4.60 crore in its fifth Saturday, while Baahubali 2 was only able to earn Rs 2.25 crore in the same period.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is Vicky Kaushal's first Rs 100 crore movie as a lead actor. However, he has also been a part of Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju and Alia Bhatt's Raazi, which had also managed too gross over Rs 100 crore and became a part of the Bollywood's coveted Rs 100 club.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is on a record-smashing spree... Witnesses a phenomenal 115.96% growth on [fifth] Sat, which is more than double of #Baahubali2 [ 2.25 cr]... [Week 5] Fri 2.13 cr, Sat 4.60 cr. Total: 207.13 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 10, 2019

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, Vicky Kaushal's Uri minted Rs 2.13 crore and Rs 4.60 crore respectively on its fifth Friday and Saturday, taking its total collection to Rs 207.13 crore at domestic box office.

Vicky Kaushal's movie also managed to collect more than the combined cost of its advertisements and production within ten days of its release. Uri was produced on a budget of approximately Rs 42 crore. Both critics and audience have praised debutant director Aditya Dhar, who has also written Uri, for his work.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is inspired by the real events of the Indian Army's surgical strikes at LOC. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, Uri: The Surgical Strike also stars Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari, and Paresh Rawal in key roles.

