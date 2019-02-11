Manikarnika Box Office Collection Day 17: Kangana Ranaut's directorial debut film nears Rs 100-crore milestone

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is witnessing a significant increase in its earnings at the box office. The movie is based on the real life of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi. Both critics and audience have appreciated Kangana performance. The film's action sequences and epic set designs have also received praise.

Director Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi's biographical period drama film has performed well at the domestic box office, raking over Rs 100 crore worldwide. According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, Manikarnika has minted Rs 91.70 crore in India so far.

#Manikarnika picked up speed on [third] Sat and Sun... Steady trending... [Week 3] Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 2.65 cr, Sun 3.25 cr. Total: â¹ 91.70 cr. India biz.#Manikarnika biz at a glance... Week 1: â¹ 61.15 cr Week 2: â¹ 23.40 cr Weekend 3: â¹ 7.15 cr Total: â¹ 91.70 cr India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 11, 2019

"Manikarnika, on its third Saturday, has a solid turnaround growth of around 112 per cent, which was witnessed on second Saturday's growth of nearly 50 per cent as well." He added that the movie's Sunday collection might witness a strong growth.

On its third Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Kangana Ranaut's movie managed to earn over Rs 1.25 crore, Rs 2.65 crore and Rs 3.25 crore, respectively, taking its total collection to Rs 91.70 crore.

With Manikarnika, television actress Ankita Lokhande has also made her Bollywood debut. Ankita Lokhande, who plays the character of Jhalkari Bai, has been lauded by fans for her performance in the movie.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande, Manikarnika also features Danny Denzongpa as Ghulam Ghaus Khan, Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope, and Jisshu Sengupta as Gangadhar Rao. The film was released on January 25 and is also Kangana's debut movie as a director.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)