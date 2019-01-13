Uri The Surgical Strike Box Office Collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal-Yami Gautam's film earns Rs 20 crore

Vicky Kaushal's military-drama Uri: The Surgical Strike that is facing competition from Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister and Ranveer Singh's Simmba is performing rather well at the box office. Aditya Dhar, who is both the writer and director of the film, has been praised by both critics and audiences for Uri: The Surgical Strike.

According to trade experts estimates, Uri has managed to gross around Rs 11.80 crore on Saturday, taking its total collection to nearly Rs 20 crore at the box office. Vicky Kaushal's movie had collected Rs 8.20 crore on its opening day.

Aditya Dhar's Uri has managed to surpass the collections of Vijay Ratnakar Gutte's The Accidental Prime Minister at the box office so far. Vijay Ratnakar's movie had grossed Rs 4.50 crore on its very first day.

With the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, there have been allegations that Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike is an attempt to influence opinions on the ruling party. However, Vicky Kaushal has denied these accusations and said, "Aditya Dhar, the director and writer of the film, is very passionate about army, and he has made this film as a tribute to the army and nobody else," reports IANS. Vicky added that the Surgical Strike is "something we all are proud of".

Besides Vicky Kaushal, Uri: The Surgical Strike features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and Kirti Kulhari in key roles.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

Also Read: The Accidental Prime Minister Box Office Collection Day 2: Anupam Kher's movie sees growth in collections despite poor reviews