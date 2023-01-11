VarisuDisaster becomes top Twitter trend as reviews pour in for Vijay's Pongal release

Tamil film "Varisu", starring Vijay, has opened to not-so-encouraging reviews on Wednesday, with many viewers slamming the movie for harking back to the 90s' template of a family movie with predictable twists and outcomes.

By Wednesday evening, #VarisuDisaster became the biggest trend on Twitter India by clocking over 20,000 tweets by 6 pm.

Varisu, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, among others, is said to tread the safe path as its director Vamshi Paidipally is usually accused of.

Though the film is reminiscent of some Telugu films, Vijay keeps us engaged with his comedy and action, said India Today's review.

"The first half of the film has lighter moments, fun and frolic and it’s only in the second half that the movie really takes off. The film works for the most part and is what we would expect from a family entertainer," read the review.

However, on Twitter, many users called Varisu "worst ever Vijay film" and said it's even worse than Beast, Vijay's previous release, which was declared an instant flop.

Here are a few tweets:

Varisu such a bad movie. Fight scenes worst.

Vijay back to back bomb

Waste of time and money 🤢🤢🤮

#Varisu #varisuFlop #VarisuDisaster — ok (@aljo_aji) January 11, 2023

Thunivu >>> Varisu — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 10, 2023

#VarisuDisaster what is this ? A full length mega serial with Vijay. Disappointed by this movie. I suggest watching star plus serial. A dull family drama with an overhyped star cast. Totally disappointed — AnishKumar Agarwal (@AnIsH_261290) January 11, 2023

The hashtag comes at a time when Vijay's movie is clashing with Ajith's Thunivu, a mega Pongal clash that happened after eight years. The clash led to an unsavoury incident at Chennai's famous Rohini theatre, Vijay's fans tore down the cutouts of Ajith and caused a ruckus. They also poured milk on the cutouts featuring Vijay. Vijay and Ajith command a huge fanbase across Tamil Nadu. Over the years, Vijay and Ajith's followers have indulged in fanwars on social media and in person as well.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Fans of Ajith Kumar tore posters of Vijay starrer #Varisu & fans of Vijay tore posters of Ajith Kumar starrer #Thunivu outside a movie theatre in Chennai



Both films have released on the same day after 8 yrs, people gathered in large numbers to watch them. pic.twitter.com/rahM76Gcjk — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2023

In its review of Ajith's Thunivu, India Today said, "Director H Vinoth’s Thunivu, also starring Manju Warrier and John Kokken, is a bank heist thriller with an interesting plot at its core. With a fair share of flaws in the screenplay, Thunivu ends up as a decent flick."