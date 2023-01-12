‘Veera Simha Reddy’ Twitter review: ‘Fun to watch,’ say Nandamuri Balakrishna fans 

Veera Simha Reddy review: As Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy hit theatres today, his fans and avid moviegoers were quick to share their reviews of the film. While his fans found the second half of the film to be a stretch, they said it was a fun experience inside theatres overall.
A user wrote, “Veera Simha Reddy (Telugu| 2023)- THEATRE. Balayya yet again proves that he is the god of the mass. Action scenes are crackers. Shruti scenes cringe. Varalakshmi, Duniya Vijay good. BGM super. Good first half, second half disappoints with a poor flashback/emotions. Though AVERAGE, its FUN to watch!”
Another moviegoer, who goes by the username walkman_guy on Twitter said the movie is catered to single-screen sensibilities and that Nandamuri Balakrishna, also known as Balayya among his fans, was impressed with his performance. He wrote, “Single screens will erupt with Jai Balayya slogans. Take something to save ears... BGM roars. Balakrishna as an actor excels in emotional scenes. Item song peaks, senior Balayya dialogues. (sic).”
Another user said the movie starts on a good note and Balayya packs a punch with his performance, fight sequences and dance. He added that S Thaman’s background music is also good. The user wrote, “Review: Starts with good note, NBK shines as usual with his powerful performance, fights and dance. Thaman’s BGM is lit (sic). Balakrishna second look is cool, pre-interval fight is good, marriage fight mass stuff, but okayish second half. Jai Balayya song is right on. Will work at the box office.”
While NBK’s fans loved the movie, ardent movie lovers called it a cringe-fest and suggested that it was good to skip this one.
The user, who goes by the username OldMonk on Twitter wrote, “Beaten to death old template scenes, emotional cringe-fest, snail pace screenplay. Not in front of the pub, not even in the theater, no one will go Jai Balayya in this second half. Skip it and save yourself.”
Another moviegoer Srikanth Reddy took a sarcastic tone and tweeted, “Catching up a Balayya movie on a benefit show has to be on the resume! Did it!! 4 am show it was, however bad the movie is, this experience will be cherished.”
A cinegoer Shreya said that in order to watch Veera Simha Reddy, you need to leave your brains outside the hall. She tweeted, “Leave brain outside the hall and just go and shout Jai Balayya randomly. That’s how you should watch his movies with popcorn and entertainment.”
Veera Simha Reddy plot, cast, IMDb rating
Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film focuses on Bala Simha Reddy, who returns to India after his father Veera Simha Reddy is killed due to village politics. The way Bala Simha Reddy takes revenge for his father’s kiling forms the crux of the film.
The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shruti Haasan, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Duniya Vijay, and Keshav Deepak in significant roles. The latest Balakrishna film has an IMDb rating of 7.2/10 so far.
