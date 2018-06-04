Veere Di Wedding Box Office Collection Day 3: Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor movie earns Rs 36.52 crore

Indian audiences do not get to watch a film with female leads very often. In that sense, Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania is a breath of fresh air. However the film, like most Bollywood commercial movies, comes with its own set of minefields. Veere Di Wedding has been lauded by critics for its attempt to bring women's sexuality and issues with marriage out in the public discourse. While that might have dissuaded the more conservative section of the audience from watching the movie, it definitely pulled in the more progressive and liberal population. The result? Veere Di Wedding records the fifth highest opening weekend and the third highest opening day of the year. With major business coming from the Northern states, Veere Di Wedding's collection reaches Rs 36.52 crore in India, as mentioned by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

#VeereDiWedding pulls a BIG SURPRISE... Packs a FANTASTIC TOTAL in its opening weekend... North circuits in particular are ROCKING... Storms into Top 5 opening weekends of 2018... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 13.57 cr. Total: 36.52 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2018

It is the fifth-highest opening weekend after Padmaavat, Baaghi 2, Raid and PadMan. Veere Di Wedding is playing across 2,647 screens worldwide, with 2,177 screens in India and 470 abroad.

TOP 5 - 2018 Opening Weekend biz... 1. #Padmavaat 114 cr [extended weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Hindi + Tamil + Telugu. 2. #Baaghi2 73.10 cr 3. #Raid 41.01 cr 4. #PadMan 40.05 cr 5. #VeereDiWedding 36.52 cr India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2018

Veere Di Wedding opened to a very confident Rs 10.70 crore on Friday.

#VeereDiWedding has a WINNING START on Day 1... Makes its way into the TOP 5 OPENERS of 2018... Expected to build up a SOLID TOTAL over the weekend... Fri 10.70 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2018

It shot up to become the third-highest opening day of the year after Baaghi 2 and Padmaavat. It overtook the opening day collections of PadMan and Raid.

TOP 5 - 2018 Opening Day biz... 1. #Baaghi2 25.10 cr 2. #Padmaavat 19 cr [Thu release; incl Wed previews 24 cr] 3. #VeereDiWedding 10.70 cr 4. #PadMan 10.26 cr 5. #Raid 10.04 cr India biz. [Hollywood films not included] - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2018

Veere Di Wedding was also off to a great start abroad. In Australia, it debuted at no. 7, while it debuted at no. 8 in UK and no. 5 at New Zealand.

#VeereDiWedding takes a SOLID START in key international markets on Fri... AUSTRALIA: A$ 108,246 [ 54.87 lakhs]... Debuts at No 7 UK: 65,423 [ 58.49 lakhs]... Debuts at No 8 NEW ZEALAND: NZ$ 35,975 [ 16.82 lakhs]... Debuts at No 5@Rentrak - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2018

The overseas collection also shatters the usual belief that adult-themed Indian movies do not work well abroad.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding has, however, received mixed response from audience and critics alike. Most are of the opinion that the movie is more of fluff than substance. And while it claims to be a women-oriented movie, with most of the male characters sidelined, the discourse of the movie still revolves around issues such as the men in the lives of the protagonists, or families and relationships - bringing nothing new to the table. Audiences have also questioned the film's notion that a woman who smokes or swears is a rebellious one.

Veere Di Wedding also stars Sumeet Vyas, Neena Gupta, Anjum Rajabali, Alka Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa and is co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi.