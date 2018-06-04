scorecardresearch
Veere Di Wedding Box Office Collection Day 3: Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor movie earns Rs 36.52 crore

Indian audiences do not get to watch a film with female leads very often. In that sense, Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania is a breath of fresh air. However the film, like most Bollywood commercial movies, comes with its own set of minefields. Veere Di Wedding has been lauded by critics for its attempt to bring women's sexuality and issues with marriage out in the public discourse. While that might have dissuaded the more conservative section of the audience from watching the movie, it definitely pulled in the more progressive and liberal population. The result? Veere Di Wedding records the fifth highest opening weekend and the third highest opening day of the year. With major business coming from the Northern states, Veere Di Wedding's collection reaches Rs 36.52 crore in India, as mentioned by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

It is the fifth-highest opening weekend after Padmaavat, Baaghi 2, Raid and PadMan. Veere Di Wedding is playing across 2,647 screens worldwide, with 2,177 screens in India and 470 abroad.

Veere Di Wedding opened to a very confident Rs 10.70 crore on Friday.

It shot up to become the third-highest opening day of the year after Baaghi 2 and Padmaavat. It overtook the opening day collections of PadMan and Raid.

Veere Di Wedding was also off to a great start abroad. In Australia, it debuted at no. 7, while it debuted at no. 8 in UK and no. 5 at New Zealand.

The overseas collection also shatters the usual belief that adult-themed Indian movies do not work well abroad.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding has, however, received mixed response from audience and critics alike. Most are of the opinion that the movie is more of fluff than substance. And while it claims to be a women-oriented movie, with most of the male characters sidelined, the discourse of the movie still revolves around issues such as the men in the lives of the protagonists, or families and relationships - bringing nothing new to the table. Audiences have also questioned the film's notion that a woman who smokes or swears is a rebellious one.

Veere Di Wedding also stars Sumeet Vyas, Neena Gupta, Anjum Rajabali, Alka Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa and is co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi.  

