Vettaiyan box-office collection Day 2: Rajinikanth thriller nears Rs 100 cr, fans abuzz over Vijay’s mystery viewing

Rajinikanth’s latest release, Vettaiyan, is proving to be a force at the box office. After collecting Rs 31.7 crore on its opening day, the film continued its strong run with Rs 23.8 crore on day two, bringing the domestic total to Rs 55.5 crore, according to Sacnilk. The big question on everyone’s mind: Can Vettaiyan overtake GOAT, the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 so far, which raked in Rs 70 crore in its first two days?

Interestingly, Thalapathy Vijay, the star of GOAT, was reportedly spotted catching the first show of Vettaiyan. A video circulating on social media shows a masked man hurriedly entering a car, with fans speculating that it was none other than Vijay himself, adding to the buzz surrounding the film.

As Vettaiyan heads into the weekend, with expectations of crossing Rs 100 crore by Sunday, the film is poised to break records in Tamil Nadu. The movie has already grossed Rs 49.1 crore in the state alone. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan tackles serious themes like encounter killings and corruption in the education sector, with a cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati.

While Vettaiyan continues to dominate in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it faces stiff competition in northern India, particularly from Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao, and Jigra, led by Alia Bhatt, which were released on October 11. Despite this, the Rajinikanth-starrer is holding strong, with 72.50% occupancy recorded in Chennai alone on day two, and weekend collections are expected to surge with the Dussehra holidays.

Vettaiyan has already surpassed the two-day earnings of Indian 2, which made Rs 43.8 crore, but the bigger question remains: Will it beat GOAT? As the weekend progresses, the competition between these two Tamil giants is heating up, and all eyes will be on the box office numbers as they roll in.

With Vettaiyan setting the pace and Thalapathy Vijay reportedly cheering on Rajinikanth from the audience, the Tamil film industry is witnessing a clash of titans, and fans are eagerly waiting to see who will come out on top.