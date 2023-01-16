Waltair Veerayya vs Veera Simha Reddy box office collection day 3: Chiranjeevi-starrer is Sankranthi winner, mints money in US

The much-hyped Sankranthi clash between Telugu actors Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna ended in the 'Mega Star' exceeding expectations at the box office.

Despite delivering a dud like Acharya and a ho-hum remake like Godfather, Chiranjeevi proved his stamina at the box office with Waltair Veerayya, both in the Telugu states and overseas markets. Despite initial skepticism, the Chiranjeevi-starrer is being preferred by the general audience over Balakrishna's excessively violent Veera Simha Reddy. The audience are lapping up Chiranjeevi's histrionics that hark back to his vingate classics like Rowdy Alludu, Gharana Mogudu.

Even though Balakrishna delivered a blockbuster with Akhanda in late 2021, Veera Simha Reddy seems suitable only for the mass section of the audience while Waltair Veerayya is getting more broad-based appreciation, owing partly to Ravi Teja's cameo in the second half. Lack of hit tunes from S S Thaman in Veera Simha Reddy also didn't work in its favour while Waltair Veerayya had multiple hits from Devi Sri Prasad that allowed Chiranjeevi to showcase his finesse when it comes to dancing.

By Sunday, Waltair Veerayya had taken a clear lead over Veera Simha Reddy in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, despite the latter releasing a day later. Both movies were produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Waltair Veerayya's dominance in US market is such that it grossed approximately $1.7 million (Rs 13.82 crore) already, far exceeding all expectations. It'll earn $2 million in US in no time, said trade experts.

Veera Simha Reddy, on the other hand, which took a terrific opening has been a bit of a laggard ever since. The film grossed a whopping Rs 23 crore (share) on its first day in Andhra Pradesh and over $700,000 in the United States. It recovered on the third and fourth days and maintained its strong sway in Ceded and other areas. By the end of the first weekend, the film had earned nearly $1 million (Rs 8 cr) in the United States.

Tamil films Thunivu ($938,000) and Varisu ($909,000) are well on their way to the coveted $1 million-mark in US.