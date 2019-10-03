War Box Office Collection Day 1: Hrithik, Tiger's film gets off to flying start; earns over Rs 52 crore

War box office collection: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's latest film War has smashed a new record on its first day of release at the box office. This high-octane action drama film has become the biggest box office opener to date, with a collection of Rs 55 crore on Day 1. War has surpassed the first-day collections of Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52 crore) to touch this feat. According to trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, War has collected Rs 53.35 crore on its released date, setting a tone for a high-earning weekend. War's Hindi version alone collected Rs 51.60 crore, whereas its Tamil and Telugu version earned Rs 1.75 crore.



#War *Day 1* [Wed] biz...#Hindi: 51.60 cr#Tamil + #Telugu: 1.75 cr

Total: 53.35 cr [4000 screens]

Nett BOC. India biz.

Highest Day 1 for a #Hindi film

Highest Day 1 on a national holiday

Highest Day 1 for #HrithikRoshan, #TigerShroff, #YRF taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2019 War was released on Ghandhi Jayanti holiday (October 2) across over 5,350 screens (4,000 in India and 1,350 overseas) in three languages -- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. War's box office collection took a hit in South India due to a competition from Chiranjeevi's period drama 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'. This Telugu-language epic action film, directed by Surender Reddy, has earned around Rs 2 crore on its opening day. #War screen count...#India: 4000 [#Hindi, #Tamil, #Telugu]#Overseas: 1350

Worldwide total: 5350 screens

#War had a limited release [evening/night shows] on Wed in international markets. #Overseas will see a full-fledged release today [Thu]. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2019

War has witnessed the maximum footfall at the box office, and as per trade experts, the hype over the film would continue until Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 hit the screens on October 26. War is directed by Siddarth Anand, and it also features Vaani Kapoor in a pivotal role. For the first time, Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan are being seen together in a movie. War is said to have some jaw-dropping action-sequences between Shroff and Roshan, which have been choreographed by Paul Jennings and Jack Reacher who worked in The Dark Knight and Game of Thrones.

Also read: War box office prediction: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's action film likely to get blockbuster opening