War box office prediction: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's action film likely to get blockbuster opening

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War is all set to hit the screens on Wednesday, October 2. The much-hyped action film has reportedly been made on a hefty budget. It is also the first Bollywood cinema to be shot in Arctic Circle. According to trade analysts, War will also see a blockbuster opening. War is most likely to pull in at least Rs 18 to Rs 20 crore on its opening day.

Trade experts also believe that in its first weekend, War might face a tough fight against Warner Bros film Joker that releasing on October 4. The film, starring Joaquin Phoenix has already won the coveted Golden Lion trophy at the Venice Film Festival during its premiere.

War will be releasing in three languages--Hindi, English and Telugu across the country on Gandhi Jayanti. The film will be competing against Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy starring Chiranjeevi. However, Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is likely to impact the box office business of War in southern states.

Helmed by director Siddarth Anand, War is said to have some jaw-dropping action-sequence between Shroff and Roshan that have been choreographed by Paul Jennings and Jack Reacher who have worked in The Dark Knight and Game of Thrones.

Siddarth Anand and Hrithik have worked together after five years. The previous movie they worked together was Bang Bang. War also features Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in significant roles.

