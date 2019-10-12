War Box Office Collection Day 10: Hrithik, Tiger's movie takes both Indian, overseas markets by storm

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's latest movie War has not only performed exceedingly well in the domestic market, it has also taken the overseas market by storm. As per reports till Day 9, War's box office collection had touched Rs 228.50 crore. With the Tamil and Telugu versions, War had made Rs 238.35 crore in India. War's earnings were miles ahead of its competitors.

War's box office collections on Friday stood at around Rs 6.50 crore, as per early estimates, taking the total collection of the movie to around Rs 244.85. The movie, so far, remains unchallenged at the box office and might comfortably make it to Rs 300 crore.

When it comes to the international market, War has performed exceptionally well. The movie made $2.7 million in USA-Canada, $3.4 million in UAE-GCC, $600k in UK and $2.29 million in other markets. The overall collections so far in international markets is $9.09 million or around Rs 64.47 crore.

The box office collection of War is likely to make it the highest-grossing film of the year, unless the upcoming releases Housefull 4 and Dabangg 3 prove their mettle. The earnings of War might have dipped but that is mostly because the holiday period is over and the movie has already spent more than a week at the box office.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War has already overtaken the box office collections of 8 super hits released in 2019, namely Mission Mangal, Bharat, Kesari, Total Dhamaal, Saaho [Hindi version], Chhichhore, Super30 and Gully Boy. War is likely to overtake the collections of Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike and Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh within a matter of days.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War also features Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in significant roles.

