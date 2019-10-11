War box Office Collection Day 9: Hrithik, Tiger's film surpasses lifetime business of 8 blockbusters of 2019

War box office collection: Yash Raj Film's latest offering 'War' is receiving thunderous response at the box office since its launch on October 2. This latest action-thriller film starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff has done a total box office business of Rs 228.55 crore in the Indian market. War is the fifth film of Yash Raj production house to cross the Rs 100 crore mark within first-three days of release, followed by Dhoom 3, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Moreover, War has pulled in huge chunk of profits from its worldwide earnings, where the film has recorded net box office collection of Rs 321.94 crore. War was made on a budget of around Rs 200 crore and is said to be one of the expensive Hindi films. War is the only Bollywood film to be shot in Artic Circle.

War box office collections day-wise (source: Bollywood Hungama)

Day 1: Rs 53.35 crore

Day 2: Rs 24.35 crore

Day 3: Rs 22.45 crore

Day 4: Rs 28.70 crore

Day 5: Rs 37.40 crore

Day 6: Rs 21.50 crore

Day 7: Rs 28.90 crore

Day 8: Rs 11.90 crore

Factoring film's collection, trade experts believe, War will surpass the box office collections of blockbuster film Uri: The Surgical Strike by this weekend. Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri (released in January) recorded total box office earning of Rs 245.36 crore. Also, the experts say War would emerge as the highest grosser of 2019 by beating Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, which earned Rs 278.24 crore. Till now, War has already crossed the lifetime business of 8 super hits of 2019 -- Mission Mangal, Bharat, Kesari, Total Dhamaal, Saaho [Hindi version], Chhichhore, Super30 and Gully Boy.

Directed by Siddath Anand, film War has become the highest opening film for both Hrithik and Tiger of their career. The film revolves around agent Khalid (played by Tiger Shroff), who is on a mission to hunt down his mentor Kabir (played by Hrithik Roshan). The film is said to have some jaw-dropping stunts between Shroff and Roshan, which have been choreographed by The Dark Knight and Game of Thrones-famed Paul Jennings and Jack Reacher. War was released in 4,000 screens in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor ansd Ashutosh Rana in key roles.

