War Box Office Collection Day 13: Hrithik- Tiger's film earns Rs 400 cr; become 11th highest grosser

War box office collection: Yash Raj Films' War continues its winning streak with its jaw-dropping box office earnings. War, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, has emerged as 11th highest grossing Hindi film till today. However, trade experts and film analysts are anticipating that within two days, War would enter in the list of top 10 highest Hindi grossers after surpassing Kabir Singh's lifetime collections. Kabir Singh had recorded net box office collection of Rs 278.25 crore, whereas War has already minted Rs 271.65 crore. War has also surpassed Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan and Dhoom 3 to become the fourth highest grossing movie of Yash Raj Films.

Meanwhile, the action-thriller film War has crossed $11.20 million (Rs 79.80 crore) internationally. In US, the film has raked in $3.641 mn, in UAE $4.060 mn and in UK$729k, respectively, mentioned trade analyst Taran Adarsh. With this, War has done a worldwide box office collection of over Rs 400 crore.

Week 1: Rs 238.35 crore [9 days]

Weekend 2: Rs 33.30 crore

Total: Rs 271.65 crore

In War, Tiger Shroff (portrayed as Kahlid) is on a mission to hunt down his mentor Kabir (played by Hrithik Roshan). The film was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in 4,000 screens on October 2. Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, War also stars Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in supporting roles.

