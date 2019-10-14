War Box Office Collection Day 12: Hrithik, Tiger's film a few steps away from smashing Kabir Singh's record

War box office collection: Action-thriller War is flying high at the box office. War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, is all set to become 2019's highest grosser. The film on Saturday, surpassed the box office record of Vicky Kaushal blockbuster hit Uri: The Surgical Strike and has emerged as the second-highest grosser of the year. Now, War needs to collect around Rs 20 crore to beat Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh (Rs 278.25 crore) to become 2019's biggest box office grosser in India.

Not only India, War has also become Hrithik Roshan's highest earner in North America. War has minted $3.2 million so far and is still running successfully in the region, reported trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh.





#War flies high yet again... Biz shows a big upturn on [second] Sat, making its journey to â¹ 300 cr a surety... #War [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr. Total: â¹ 246.80 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: â¹ 257.75 cr. #India biz. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 13, 2019

Released in over 5,000 screens, War's Hindi version has raked in Rs 246.80 crore till now. With the Tamil and Telugu versions, War's box office collection stands at Rs 257.75 crore.

Carrying a price tag of Rs 200 crore, War has joined the list of the most expensive Hindi movies. War is the first ever Hindi film to been shot in the Arctic Circle. War hit the screens on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti). Trade analysts believe that the holiday factor has played a crucial role in War's success. Since the release, the film has coincided with festivals like Dusshera and Navrati.

In the film, apart from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, Ashutosh Rana and Vaani Kapoor also play significant roles. War is directed by Siddharth Anand, known for films like Bachna Ae Haseeno and Salaam Namaste.

