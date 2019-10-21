War Box Office Collection Day 19: Hrithik-Tiger's film earns over Rs 300 crore; dethrones Sultan, Padmaavat

War box office collection: Smashing another record at the box office, the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer War has become first Hindi film of 2019 to breach Rs 300 crore mark. So far, Hollywood flick Avengers: Endgame was the only film to earn Rs 373.22 crore at the domestic box office market.

Moreover, War has also broken the box office record of Salman Khan's 2016 release Sultan and Ranveer Sigh's 2018 release Padmaavat. While Sultan had recorded a lifetime collection of Rs 300.45 crore, and Padmaavat earned Rs 302. 15. However, War on its Day 19 (Sunday), surpassed both these film by earning nearly Rs 304 crore, thereby becoming the sixth highest grosser so far. The other top six Hindi grossers ahead of War are -- Baahubali 2 [Hindi] (no. 1), Dangal (no. 2) , Sanju (no. 3), PK (no. 4) , Tiger Zinda Hai (no. 5), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (no. 6).

Released on October 2, War amassed Rs 53.35 crore on its opening day. On Day 3, the film minted Rs 100 crore and by Day 7, the film touched the Rs 200 crore mark. On Day 14, the Siddarth Anand directorial surpassed this year's blockbuster film Kabir Singh in terms of earning.

Film experts say War's release date -- Gandhi Jayanti and later Navratri and Dussehra festivals -- played a huge role in its stellar earnings. The film also got the benefit of an extended weekend (from Wednesday to Sunday).

War was released along Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Hollywood flick Joker. In its second week, The Sky Is Pink was pitted against War but the former failed to impress the audience. In its third week now, War has no fierce competitor and hence the film is expected to do more business until Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 hit the screen on October 26. War has minted total Rs 413 crore (including overseas collection) so far, making it the most successful film of Hrithik, Tiger and Vaani Kapoor's careers.

Also read: War Box Office Collection Day 18: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's film eyes Rs 400 crore globally

Also read: War Box Office Collection Day 17: Rs 300 crore not far for Hrithik, Tiger's blockbuster film