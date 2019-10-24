War Box Office Collection Day 22: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's film remains unstoppable, earns over Rs 307 crore

War Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff latest film War is unstoppable at the box office. The film which released on October 2 has earned Rs 307 crore (approximately) at the box office. War has become the seventh-highest grossing Hindi film. War recently overtook Padmaavat (Rs 302.15 crore) and Sultan (Rs 300.5 collection) to achieve this feat. However, War is still way behind biggest blockbuster Baahubali 2's box office record of Rs 500 crore.

War has emerged as the third film of the Yash Raj banner to score a triple century at the box office, after Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 339.16) and Sultan (Rs 300.5), according to trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh also said that Siddarth Anand's directorial film War would be a franchise like Mission Impossible series, with Hrithik Roshan staying constant.

War is Hrithik Roshan's second hit of 2019, after Super 30. Hrithik signed War two years ago. War is also Hrithik's most successful film at the box office.

War, made on a budget of Rs 200 crore, has been successful at worldwide box office as well. The film's worldwide collections stand at Rs 455.69 crore.

Apart from Hrithik and Tiger Shroff, War also features Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana crucial roles.

War has surpassed several films at the box office in the last 22 days, like, Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (Hindi version), The Sky Is Pink as well as Saif Ali Khan's Laal Kaptaan. Now, War in its fourth week, will clash with Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4, Taapsee Pannu's Saand Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao's Made In China.

