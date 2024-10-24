'Yes, numbers are fudged...': Karan Johar lifts the lid on Bollywood’s box office lies

Bollywood producer and director Karan Johar opened up on the film industry's inner workings in a candid conversation with The Indian Express Adda, addressing some widely debated topics.

He didn’t hold back when discussing the truth behind box office numbers, the criteria for casting actors, and the authenticity of film reviews shared by stars.

When asked if box office figures are ever manipulated, Karan Johar gave a direct answer: “Yes, numbers are fudged, true.” This remark sheds light on a long-standing practice in the industry, where box office collections are often inflated to create a perception of success. Johar’s admission underscores what many insiders and critics have suspected—that reported figures don’t always reflect the actual performance of a film.

The conversation then shifted to the casting of actors, particularly whether talent alone secures roles in films. Johar was unequivocal in his response, dismissing the idea that talent is the sole factor in casting decisions. “Box office, popularity, always equal talent,” he said. He further elaborated by reflecting on his own journey in the film industry, admitting that while there are countless filmmakers more talented than him, he has benefited from privilege and opportunities that others may not have.

“I’m quite sure there are more talented people and filmmakers than me, but I’m privileged and I’m grateful for that,” he remarked.

Perhaps the most striking moment of the conversation came when Johar addressed the integrity of film reviews shared by celebrities. When the host brought up whether stars tweet their honest opinions about films, Johar bluntly responded, “No, we are all liars. We are all big, fat liars.” This frank admission peeled back yet another layer of the facade that often surrounds the Bollywood machine, where public personas and behind-the-scenes realities rarely align.

These comments come at a time when Johar’s own film Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt, has been embroiled in controversy. Accusations of inflated box office numbers have surfaced, further fueling the ongoing debate about transparency in the industry. Johar’s comments come at a time of significant change for his production house, Dharma Productions. The company made headlines when Adar Poonawalla’s Serene Productions acquired a 50% stake in Dharma for Rs 1,000 crore. The move has placed Dharma under scrutiny, particularly given its financial performance over the past few years. For FY23, Dharma reported a revenue of Rs 1,040 crore with a net profit of Rs 10.72 crore. However, by FY24, both figures had dropped sharply, with revenue halving to Rs 512.3 crore and net profit dwindling to just Rs 62 lakh.

Despite the steep decline in Dharma’s revenue and profitability, the company has been valued at Rs 2,000 crore, with a multiple of over 360x its EBITDA, making it an expensive deal based on its recent financials. Industry analysts have been quick to note that Dharma’s business is not annuity-based, meaning that a single hit or miss can significantly impact its financial standing.