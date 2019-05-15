Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff starrer likely to cross Rs 50-crore mark today

Karan Johar's latest release Student of the Year 2 (SOTY2) is likely to touch Rs 50-crore mark today. Tiger Shroff and Bollywood debutants Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday's movie saw a major drop in its collection on weekdays as compared to its weekend collection of Rs 39 crore. The film managed to earn only Rs 10 crore in the first two days of the week. The Punit Malhotra directorial has grossed Rs 49 crore at the ticket window so far.

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, SOTY2 earned Rs 12.06 crore on Friday, Rs 14.02 crore on Saturday, Rs 12.75 crore on Sunday, Rs 5.52 crore on Monday and Rs 5.02 crore on Tuesday.

#StudentOfTheYear2 shows ordinary trending... Didn't decline much on Tue [vis-Ã -vis Mon], but what's surprising is that it hasn't crossed â¹ 50 cr yet, even after 5 days... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr, Mon 5.52 cr, Tue 5.02 cr. Total: â¹ 49.37 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2019

Meanwhile, despite a lukewarm response, Student of the Year 2 has made it to the top five biggest Bollywood openers of 2019. The film is still behind Varun Dhawan's Kalank (Rs 21.60 crore), Akshay Kumar's Kesari (Rs 21.06 crore), Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy (Rs 19.40 crore), and Ajay Devgn's Total Dhamaal (Rs 16.50 crore).

Student of the Year 2 narrates the story of a college student who tries to overcome his personal challenges and faces his competitors to win the student of the year trophy. SOTY 2 is a sequel to the 2012's film, Student of the Year, which launched the careers of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Moreover, SOTY 2 marks the debut of Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday. The film has been produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions and distributed by Fox Star Studios.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

