Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Debutant Tara Sutaria - Ananya Panday's film earns Rs 12 crore

Director Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2 (SOTY2), the sequel to 2012's Student of the Year, has managed to earn Rs 12 crore at the box office on Day 1. SOTY2 features Tiger Shroff along with Bollywood debutant Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday in leading roles. The movie received mixed to negative reviews from the film critics as well as moviegoers.

According to trade pundit Taran Adarsh, Student of the year 2 made a 'fairly good' collection of Rs 12.06 crore on its opening day. Additionally, SOTY2 is Tiger Shroff's second highest opener so far. His previous movie, Baaghi 2, which earned Rs 25.10 crore, still holds the title of the actor's biggest opener yet.

#StudentOfTheYear2 puts up a fairly good total on Day 1... Biz slowed down towards evening shows... Sat and Sun crucial... Substantial growth - especially at plexes - is essential for a healthy total... Fri â¹ 12.06 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 is Tiger's second highest opener *so far*. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 11, 2019

Student of the Year 2 had also made it to top 5 biggest Bollywood openers of 2019. The movie is still behind Varun Dhawan's Kalank, Rs 21.60 crore, Akshay Kumar's Kesari, Rs 21.06 crore, Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy, Rs 19.40 crore, and Ajay Devgn's Total Dhamaal, Rs 16.50 crore.

Student of the Year 2 was distributed by Fox Star Studios and produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions. The movie narrates the story of a college student who tries to overcome his personal challenges and faces his competitors to win the Student of the Year trophy.

